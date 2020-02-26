INEC inaugurates C’ttee to review Election Security Architecture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has inaugurated a sub-committee to review existing election security architecture as part of its commitment to addressing security challenges experienced during elections.

This Commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued Wednesday night in Abuja.

The nine-member Committee chaired by National Commissioner AVM Tijani Mu’azu (rrtd), draws membership from the Department of State Services (DSS), Office of the Chief of Defense Staff, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). Other members of the Committee are: National Commissioners Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu and Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Lecky.

At a brief inauguration ceremony at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, Chairman of the Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, represented by the Committee’s Chair, AVM Tijani Mu’azu (retd), stressed the need to review existing election security strategies to advance the course of violence free polls.

The INEC Chairman said the sub-committee was set up to strengthen the synergy between security agencies and the Commission with a view to ensuring the safety of lives and properties during elections.

According to him, “the Commission formed the sub-committee to look at how to strengthen synergy between Security Agencies and INEC and to look at how we can collaborate in the field.”

The Committee which has 30 days to submit its report was given the following terms of reference: “Advise on the strengths and challenges of ICCES on an inter-agency collaboration for election security; Develop a set of rules of engagement for security agencies in electoral activities; and Update the existing Code of Conduct to apply to all security agencies on election.

Others are to: “Recommend a framework for collaborative deployment, coordination and funding of security agencies for the purpose of election; Develop a system for the regular review of the work of ICCES in the pre-election, election ad post-election period; and Make any other recommendation(s) to deepen collaboration and improve the role of ICCES in the electoral process.

Vanguard

