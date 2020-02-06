Imo workers rejoice as Uzodinma approves N30, 000 minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has approved the N30,000 national minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Owerri, by the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu.

Vanguard gathered that this latest move has provoked the workers on hearing it into excitement mood.

This is the coming days after the head of the service and permanent secretaries were gifted Innoson motors by governor Uzodinma to encourage them to be productive.

The governor has also promised a mass transit scheme specially for workers as well as a housing project for them.

According to the statement, “The Imo State Government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in the State Public Service for the least paid worker on Grade level 1 Step 1.

“Consequential adjustments on other levels will be implemented as soon as the ongoing Government-Labour negotiations are concluded.

“It would be recalled that at a recent meeting Governor Uzodinma had with labour leaders in the State, he promised that he will pay the N30,000 minimum wage if all the negotiations with them are concluded.”

