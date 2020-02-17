Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

A constitutional lawyer, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, has said that the Supreme court cannot change the substance of its own judgement.

Ali who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday in his residence during a luncheon he organized in honour of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja Professor Andulrasheed Na’alla was responding to the chances of the Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, the embattled Emeka Ihedioa who was awaiting the review of his case before the supreme court tomorrow Tuesday.

Ali said, “The supreme court cannot change the substance of his own judgement, they can only correct errors. There was this case Adeniji Versus Asiyanbi in 1967 or so if there are errors the supreme court can correct it and not change the substance of its own judgement.

“For instance, if the Supreme court award a case of land to A you cannot go back and ask it to award it to B.But if for example in describing the land instead of saying the land is in Oko-olowo, it’s stated that it’s in Taiwo then the attention of the supreme court can be drawn to such error and it would be corrected.”

The lawyer added, “There are exceptional cases where you can go back to Supreme court after judgement, whether their own case falls into that category or not, I don’t know.”

Yusuf Ali, however, urged Nigerians to shun desperate moves to clinch power at all cost in order to have a peaceful and egalitarian society.

According to him Nigerians should respect constituted authority and allow rule of law to prevail in their day to day activities.

Mallam Olaolu- Ali explained that court pronouncements should be obeyed to the later to entrench sanity in our polity and attributed the cause of some of the nation’s problems to the desperation of Nigerian politicians.

Vanguard Nigeria News

