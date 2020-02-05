Imo APC happy over Uzodinma’s forfeiture of security votes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Top leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state, Wednesday, extolled governor Hope Uzodinma, on his forfeiture of the security votes to achieve the payment of full salaries to workers and pensioners in the state.

One of the leaders of the party, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, in Owerri, added that the decision has impacted in the economy and wellbeing of the workers in Imo.

He described the forfeiting of the security votes as “A rare decision taken by a unique man, because apart from Chief Sam Mbakwe, no governor had made such a sacrifice since the creation of the state.

“Workers of Imo State have, over the years, received a half of their salaries despite their sacrifices and, unfortunately, previous governors of the state had focused on personal aggrandizement rather than the feelings and aspirations of the workers of Imo State.

“We commend governor Uzodinma for this sacrifice because the progress of the civil service in Imo State affects both the lives of PDP and APC members.

“The APC, as a party, has always respected the decisions of our courts despite being the ruling party and we urge the opposition parties to do the same.”

On the supreme court verdict, Ebegbulem said: “When the Supreme Court annulled the congresses conducted in Rivers State and declared that APC had no candidates in Rivers State, the PDP applauded it and praised the judiciary.

“When the same apex court decided to annul the entire seats won by APC in Zamfara state due to what it described as improper conduct of APC primaries in the state, APC members did not storm the streets because they realised that, in a democracy, the rule of law and independence of the three arms of government are supreme.

“And, sadly for the APC, Zamfara State is a place where the PDP does not have even a councillor before now. But due to the ruling, the PDP took over the governorship, the entire House of Assembly and National Assembly seats. APC did not cry wolf or abuse the judiciary.

“These could not have happened during the era of the PDP, but because we have a President that believes in the rule of law, that believes in justice and equity, in the person President Muhammadu Buhari, these things were made possible.

“The people of Imo are happy because we have genuine Hope now, a man that thinks for the people, a man that is happy only when his people are happy and that is why his coming has brought smile once again on the faces of our people.”

