I’m yet to make any political appointments — Gov Diri

Senator Diri Duruoye

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Against the background of unconfirmed reports making the rounds in the state, that the Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri has announced some key appointments, however, the Governor, Senator Douye Diri has denied the rumours, stated that he “was yet to make any political appointment into his government.”

The governor who made the clarification during a meeting with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Yenagoa on Wednesday, advised the public to disregard news making the round that he has made some political appointments in the state.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the governor has appointed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, among other Special Advisers.

vanguard

