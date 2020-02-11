Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said he was disposed to professional advice that would put his administration on the path of delivering the dividends of democracy and finishing strong.

Speaking during the swearing-in of a former member of House of Representatives, Evelyn Oboro as Special Adviser and chairman and members of the state’s Sports Commission, Okowa said his administration was ready to listen to good advice “and work with it as long as it will further our developmental aspirations and impact positively on the lives of our people.

Also read:

“It goes without saying that you are required to render advisory services to the Governor and work in close liaison with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies”.

The governor urged the political office holders to be diligent in their responsibilities, saying “it is imperative that your decisions, actions and utterances as political office holders are guided by the principles of good governance, leadership by example, prudent management, effective public communication, excellent service delivery and collective responsibility.

“You should discharge your responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and work for the good governance and development of the state.

“To the newly sworn-in Special Adviser, it is imperative that you get yourself thoroughly acquainted with the policy direction of this administration by getting a copy of my inauguration speech and digest it properly”.

Okowa commended the Sports Commission for the outstanding work it did in the first term of his administration, recalling that “Delta retained its front-runner status in athletics, coming first in all National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival 2019 by a very wide margin.

“It is also gratifying to note that the State successfully hosted the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, also known as Asaba 2018, at the reconstructed Stephen Keshi Stadium and it is expected that this board will strive to sustain this momentum and break new grounds.

“I am delighted with the coming of the Delta Sports Festival and football competitions for our primary and secondary schools; hopefully, these competitions will help us to discover new talents in the areas we have competitive edge such as athletics, football, boxing and hockey thereby, putting the Stephen Keshi Stadium to good use.

“The Sports Commission will need to do more in terms of attracting national and continental sporting events aside from their great entertainment/recreational value.

“These also have the multiplier effect of impacting positively on the hospitality industry and the retail economy as we saw with Asaba 2018 and the Aiteo Cup Final 2018.

“I assure you that this administration shall continue to give the necessary support and cooperation that all appointees require to be able to discharge their duties to the utmost of their individual abilities and in an environment that is empowering and liberating”.

Okowa congratulated the appointees and said that they were well chosen as “men and women with strong work ethic, discipline and commitment”, adding that “is a good mix of motivators and technocrats, enthusiasm and experience, passion and temperance”.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Oboro thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for deeming them fit to serve in his administration and assured that they would work to see that dividends of democracy got to people at the grassroots.

Also sworn in as a member of the State Judicial Service Commission, Chief Lucky Ekayama Loyibo.

Sports Commission has Chief Tonobok Okowa as Chairman and Rev. Omatshola Williams, Chief Chinonye Daphey and Chief Ernest Juweto as members.

Kindly Share This Story: