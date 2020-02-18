Kindly Share This Story:

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has threatened to destroy Dhikrulahi Akinropo, agbowu of Ogbagba.

You would recall that Akanbi had attacked Akinropo, during a meeting convened by the assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute.

In the viral video, Oluwo was seen speaking before a crowd and issuing threats to Akinropo while his subjects chorused ‘amen’ to his curses.

“They say nonsense every day. He will be destroyed in this land; he doesn’t know me. I have told you that mine would be his last. He wants to face me, it’s the deities that want to ask him of his deeds,” he said.

“They live in me and they are ready to fight. I have not sent them out and by the time I do, it will not be well with him.

“You people should record what I am saying and go and show it to him; send it to him. I didn’t say what you are doing is not right; send it to him so that he can hear what I am saying… that he is an unfortunate, mad man. He will end up in ‘Aro’ in Abeokuta.

“I will make sure I destroy you everywhere I go. He will know. I want him to go and pay the media again; pay them to say bad things against me.

“He should go and pay them more money. If he likes, he should visit the print media or anyone. But I will be here telling my kids that the unfortunate being will no longer have the power to send people to jail as he likes.

“He is only acting stubborn, he is nothing because I am more stubborn than he is. Look at his mouth, he was slapped in modern school for stealing fried yam. The unfortunate man, he has been stealing since.”

Traditional rulers and indigenes of Ayedire and OlaOluwa local councils of the state on Monday protested against the assault on Akinropo, demanding that Oluwo be suspended for peace to reign in Iwo.

The state government had said appropriate action would be taken over the fight between the two monarchs.



