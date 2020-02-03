Ijora Okada clash situation under control ― Comrade Kayode

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice-Chairman of Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and order in Apapa Comrade Kayode Opeifa, in his response to the development at press time, said the situation has been restored.

According to him, “Lagos Environmental Task Force and the Divisional Police have brought the situation under control.

“Union leaders have also been reached to behave and bring the perpetrators under control as they would be held responsible. Response from them so far is positive.

“It’s a matter of days not months. Some resistance expected in areas such as this, Apapa, Iganmu, Badia, Orile among others.

“We all should appeal to our staff and residents to comply with LASG directive as rider passenger and perhaps owner may be liable.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

