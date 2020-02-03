Ihedioha: Imo monarch hails supreme court, calls for regional security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Traditional ruler of Awaka Ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area, Eze Akujiobi Osuagwu, yesterday backed the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor on January 14, this year and validated Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the winner of the 2019 Guber election.

The monarch who spoke in Owerri also expressed his support for regional security outfit in tackling the issue of insecurity.

While reacting to the Amotekun security outfit set up by the South-West governors, the royal father subscribed to the model of security by the Southwest people and said that there was nothing wrong with it.

He briefly said: “Yes I believe in regional security outfit. It happens everywhere even in America. Everybody needs Security to be safe. It is not a bad thing we all need it and our society will be protected and move forward. If we have it nothing wrong about it. We need security to protect ourselves simply.”

On some of his reasons for expressing support on the supreme court verdict that favoured Uzodinma, he said: “Our governor is a reliable human being. Uzodinma is out to brighten Imo state and not the type of government we had before. He starts looking away from acquiring wealth. He came into Imo state to redeem us.

“I believe Imo under Uzodinma will be counted as number one. He likes development and he will like to see another person laughing and smiling. Uzodinma will make Owerri proud.

“My advice to these protesters is that it will not go anywhere. It will not stop anything. The politicians are not telling the people truth and the lawyers are not telling them the truth. We are talking about the seven supreme justice. Do you think that they are stupid? Our people must learn this. Uzodinma has come to deliver Imo from the bondage we have been since after the time of Sam Mbakwe.”

The monarch recalled that “When we were suspended by Okorocha because we visited a sitting president, Goodluck Jonathan, it was Uzodinma who paid us for two months we had other senators and members of the House of Representatives at that time. Uzodinma is one cares that is the kind of leader we need.”

On the tussle of the tussle in the Imo state traditional institution, he said: “We were aware that Illomuanya went to court at the time he was having a problem with Okorocha, The chairmanship and deputies lie on the governor’s hands and he decides who he chooses.

“Yes, Ilomuanya, asked for reinstatement and eventually the supreme court sacked Ihedioha, and now everything lies in the hands of the current governor of Imo, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and let me tell you no Jupiter can stop Uzodinma from being the governor.

“What we need is to move the state forward. The most important thing is for the roads to be motorable and the communities rebuilt and the communities took care of.”

