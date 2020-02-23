Ighalo, Success at ‘war’ as Man United host Watford

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian duo, Odion Ighalo, and Isaac Success will put their friendship aside and battle for honours as Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ighalo signed for Man United on deadline day making a come back to the Premier League after leaving in 2017 to China. Ighalo who played for Watford for three seasons encouraged Success to join the London club. Success has not been too successful like Ighalo, but he is looking to start for the club today.

Before the game Success spoke highly of Ighalo’s move to United, saying, “I’m so pleased for him.

“He’s always wanted this and it’s finally happened. When he finishes his career, he’ll be able to look back and say, ‘I did it. I finally made it to where I wanted to get to.’

“He messaged me straight away saying, ‘I’m back, I’m back.’

“He’s so happy there and ready to start working for the team to see what he can achieve there. He’s a very hard worker and waited so patiently for this opportunity. He’s getting what he deserves.

Ighalo could equal Frank Lampard’s record if he scores against Watford. He could become the first player to score on their first home Premier League appearance for a club, having previously played for the opponents in the competition, since Frank Lampard did so for Man City against Chelsea in September 2014.

Vanguard News

