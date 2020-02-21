Ighalo speaks out on potential Martial partnership at Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Odion Ighalo insists he is just focussed on “working hard”, and says it is up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to decide whether to partner him with Anthony Martial up front for Manchester United.

Ighalo made his second appearance for United as a second-half substitute against Club Brugge on Thursday night, replacing goalscorer Martial.

The Nigerian also replaced Martial during United’s win at Stamford Bridge on Monday and was asked after the 1-1 draw with Brugge whether the pair could play alongside each other.

“That is the decision of the coach,” Ighalo told the Manchester Evening News. “My job is just to work hard every day in training and, when called upon to help the team, I do so.”

United face Ighalo’s former club Watford on Sunday and the Nigerian believes the time he spent at Vicarage Road will help him during his loan spell at Old Tafford.

“I have played in Premier League before, I know what is required,” Ighalo said. “I know you have to be very strong and physical, get to hold some balls up for your team to push forwards, so I am working towards that. I am getting better and better. We have good players there.

“Unfortunately, [Marcus] Rashford is injured, he is a good striker, sometimes he played from the side, so we will have to cope with that. I am happy whenever I am called upon to do anything, I am ready to go.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed last week that United are open to signing Ighalo permanently and Ighalo said he would receptive to a longer-term move.

“Of course [I would be willing to extend my stay], should I get the opportunity,” he said.

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: