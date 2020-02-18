Breaking News
Ighalo can get permanent deal, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said ‘there’s a chance’ that Manchester United could make the loan signing of Odion Ighalo permanent.

Ighalo joined the club on deadline day from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, joining on a loan deal until the end of the season as the club looked to bolster their attacking options.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door and if you impress it gives you a chance,” Solskjaer said

“That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs if it’s permanent or it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, then, of course, there’s a chance that we’ll look at extending things.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion, but since you asked, yes, of course, his incentive is to play as well as he can. And it’s up to us to make sure that he’d want to stay if we wanted him.

“I think he’s probably pinching himself at times because he’s now at his favourite club at the age of 30.

“Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do all right.”

