Igbo-Eze North TC sets standard within 30 days in Enugu

…says it’s not a rocket science but determination

By Chinedu Adonu and Ikechukwu Oduh

Nsukka – Transition chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu state, Hon, Prince Emeka Mamah has set a standard for upcoming chairmen in the state.

Hon Mama who is also the current Commissioner for Rural development in the state was appointed as Transition Chairman on January 14th, 2020 to manage the affairs of the council till election is conducted on February 29th, 2020.

Within 30 days in office, Mama has proved that past local government boss failed to deliver and set a standard for the upcoming administrators.

Speaking to Vanguard in his office Hon. Prince Mamah, said that he was able to execute meaningful development projects in the council area due to his commitment to duty and sincerity of purpose.

Mamah who called on other local government chairmen in the state to alleviate the plight of the locals through the allocation accruing to the councils from the federation account, stressing that effective local government administration is not rocket science.

He made the call during inspection of some projects completed by his administration in the local government headquarters, yesterday, adding that he adopted a direct labour approach to ensure that they were completed by competent contractors and in record time.

While enumerating the projects he said “My administration has completed the 500-seat pavilion started by the former transition chairman, Emeka Ugwunze, and we brought down the old pavilion to create the space which a local government Secretariat deserves. I also completed and furnished the new administrative block started by the former council boss, Uwakwe Ezeja.

“The structure was just a duplex and we had to reconstruct and redesign to make it befitting of a chairman’s office.

“Also, the legislative building which was abandoned for more than ten years now is being completed. It has 20 rooms for the 20 electoral wards we have in this local government with a big hall where the councillors can sit and discuss the affairs of this local government. Outside this Secretariat, we are controlling flooding around Japan Road-Umuida Road Junction. We engaged the services of a construction company to open the drainage from the beginning of the council Secretariat down to Umuida Road Junction. The same thing is also happening around MCC Road and other places we have flooding issues.

“We have been able to achieve street lighting using the solar panels along majors streets of Amufie-Ugwu-father, Secretariat Road-Mpkamte, Umuida Road, and some places at Ugbaike. The one at Amachalla covers over 300 meters.

“The most interesting thing I know that we did is buying JAMB forms for 520 best candidates drawn from different secondary schools in the local government.

“I was made to understand that we have done over 25 projects within one month and two weeks that I have been on the saddle, ” he said.

The council boss also said that his administration graded Umachi-Amufie, Ugbaike-Amachalla, Mkpamte-Igogoro-Opko, Umuogbo Ulo- Ufodo-Isiugwu Roads among others.

He also said that he attracted Network Operating Centre sited at City High School, Ogrute, where data and other Internet facilities would be sold, adding that it would also provide ICTs training to students in the council area.

He thanked the people of the local government for their support, ideas and prayers which he said, contributed to the success of his administration.

