ICPC, NHRC, WARDC, others task Nigerians on fight against corruption

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Josephine Agbonkhese

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC; National Human Rights Commission, NHRC; Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, and some other government agencies, have called on Nigerians, especially women, to join in the fight against corruption so as to effectively combat crime and other corrupt practices in the country.

At a recent interactive meeting between grassroots women and service providers put together by WARDC in Lagos with support of the UKaid and Actionaid, they stressed the need to strengthen citizens’ resistance against the prevalence of corruption in every community across the country.

Speaking at the meeting which had in attendance community leaders; Civil Society Organisations, CSOs; and representatives of government agencies, the Executive Director, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said women and the right mechanisms must be put at the centre of the equation if the menace of corruption must be greatly reduced.

She said: “The impact of corruption is more magnified among the vulnerable groups in the society—of which women belong. Therefore, it is right to say that women suffer more than men do when corruption hinders development.

“Corruption has played a great role in hindering women’s political participation, women’s access to justice, women’s peace and security, women’s economic empowerment, women sexual and reproductive rights, women’s right to education and women’s right to be free from all forms of violence.

READ ALSO:

“One of the aims of our intervention in the fight against corruption is therefore to ensure a reduction in corruption by changing public attitudes that increasingly approve of corrupt activities.”

On their parts, representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Emeka Odom and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Fred Uche Oko, implored Nigerians to desist from engaging in corrupt activities.

Odom emphasised the need to always report corrupt practices and rights abuse cases to the appropriate agencies, so as to check social vices, while Oko said NAPTIP was working with other government agencies to address the menace of human trafficking in the country.

Meanwhile, the ICPC urged Nigerians at all levels to complement its effort towards the eradication of corruption. The agency, which spoke through its representative, Seyi Ade-Adams, said anti-corruption agencies cannot fight corruption alone.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: