I will never go into politics – Regina Daniels

Kindly Share This Story:

Says those calling me gold digger for marrying Nwoko don’t know I’m gold myself

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- REGINA Daniels,the celebrated wife of billionaire politician and businessman,Ned Nwoko, has said she would never dream of joining politics in her entire life even as her husband is an active player in the nation’s politics.

The Nollywood actress,who described politics as “difficult and only for the strong ones”,insisted that no matter the position her husband achieve in politics, she would be far from joining him in the game.

READ ALSO

This came as she flayed people referring to her as ‘gold digger’ for marrying the business mogul, saying those with such mindset forgot that she was a gold herself.

Mrs Nwoko, who spoke with reporters Saturday night at the launch of her début magazine, Regina,at the Sheraton Hotel,Abuja,said she had never considered politics as something she would give a trial in life.

“Politics? Oh,no please. Politics has never be in my dictionary, never,never.

Politics is difficult, it’s hard and only for the strong ones,” she said when asked whether she was considering it too in life. But when reminded that she was married to a politician, Mrs Nwoko said:”That is his dream,I know he is a strong man,so I know he can.” Regina explained that having achieved her mission of becoming a publisher, the next thing she was delving into was entrepreneurship. “You can just also call me an entrepreneur now because I intend to go into that soon,” she told her interviewers. She explained why she ventured into publishing:”I have always wanted to be in the line of publishing, I had wanted to clear the air about my kind of person,my personality in general and then and I get so much support from my husband and my family. That was how the idea of publishing came about.” She said her foundation,the Regina Daniels’ Development Foundation,was working on “taking 7,000 kids off the streets” of Nigeria. Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has said those calling her gold digger for marrying the billionaire politician were saying it out of ignorance. According to her,she was a “pure gold” herself just as her husband,saying both of them went for gold in their marriage. “How can I be digging for gold when I am pure gold? Twenty-four carats! Ned and I are a case of gold finds gold. My husband and I are a confluence”, she said in the widely publicised magazine, Regina. In the magazine, Regina Daniels advised advocated protection of women from those she referred to as bad role models. According to her,” My foundation will soon roll out child protection advocacies. “ “I can only say to my numerous kids,fans and admirers to keep an eye on those you consider your role models,” she added. The event was attended by the Nigerian top entertainers and some politicians including the publisher’s husband, Mr Ned Nwoko.

Kindly Share This Story: