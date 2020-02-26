I was charmed by two men to steal from my employer, woman tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A 29-year-old woman, Peculiar Etim, who allegedly claimed that she was charmed by two men to steal the sum of N345, 930 from her employer, was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court, sitting in Igbosere, yesterday.

The defendant, whose residential address was not stated, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against her by the Police.

Etim, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to her, she stole the money from her employer due to the influence of two unknown men she met on her way.

She said that the men told her that there is such money in her employer’s drawer and asked her to bring it.

Etim said that the men used charms on her, adding that it took her hours to get back to her senses after the men had collected the money from her.

“I didn’t steal the money on purpose,” Etim said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 21, 2020, at 9.00 a.m. at 41b, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conspired with others still at large and stole the sum of N345, 930, belonging to the complainant, Sarah Edwin-Cole.

According to Emby, the money was realised from the previous day’s sales and was to be deposited at the bank before the defendant, an employee of the complainant, stole it.

He said the offences are punishable under Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Magistrate A. O. Alogba granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 27 for mention.

