I want God to give me a womb – Bobrisky

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to share the one thing, she will love God to bless her with. The controversial male barbie has revealed that he wants God to give him a womb, saying he is already finer than most women.

He added that life with his current lover would have been much better if he had a womb and could birth a child, as all he needs to hold down his boo, is a womb. He also regretted the fact that despite his wealth, he can’t get a womb for himself.

His words: ”Since God can make me finer than a lot of girls, why can’t he give me a WOMB… The way pregnancy is hungrying me ehnnnn. I have money where can I buy womb. If I can be pregnant for bae chai my own don better !!!!”

