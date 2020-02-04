Breaking News
Translate

I want God to give me a womb – Bobrisky

On 1:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BobriskyBy Ayo Onikoyi

Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to share the one thing, she will love God to bless her with. The controversial male barbie has revealed that he wants God to give him a womb, saying he is already finer than most women.

He added that life with his current lover would have been much better if he had a womb and could birth a child, as all he needs to hold down his boo, is a womb. He also regretted the fact that despite his wealth, he can’t get a womb for himself.

READ ALSO: Robbers break into Catholic priest’s office in Benin, steal church’s money

His words: ”Since God can make me finer than a lot of girls, why can’t he give me a WOMB… The way pregnancy is hungrying me ehnnnn. I have money where can I buy womb. If I can be pregnant for bae chai my own don better !!!!”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!