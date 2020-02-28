I vowed never to deceive people who elected me – Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday his foray into partisan politics came with a vow never to deceive those who elected him.

Lawan, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, said the decision to be transparent in his dealings was because of his determination to deliver effective representation to his people and by extension Nigerians.

The Senate President disclosed this during the conferment of a traditional title of Mukaddam of Nguru him by the Nguru Emirate Council in Yobe.

He said: “The people of Zone C gave me the opportunity to serve them, and I will remain eternally grateful for that opportunity.

“I made a promise when I entered into politics, or partisan politics in 1998 when I served as Vice Chairman of the All Peoples Party (APP) in Yobe.

“But in 1999 when I was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, I promised that I will not deceive the people who elected me.

“I will always tell them the truth, even if it is bitter. I will do my best at all times to represent them very well.

“I’m still on that, and thank God from my federal constituency to the larger Yobe North zone C, I have understood my people and my people understand me.”

He also said plans were underway for the establishment of a skill acquisition Centre in Yobe North senatorial district.

Vanguard

