Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

I sleep in a gas incubator – Tiwa Savage

On 2:47 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Tiwa Savage, the beautiful musician whose hobby is to entertain people with good music, has finally revealed the secret of her youthful looks.

In a recent question and answer session she hosted on her Instagram page, the ex Mavin record label queen, while responding to a fan’s question, revealed that she sleeps in a gas incubator in order to look young.

READ ALSO: Cossy Orjiakor plans to enlarge her backside

“Once a month I sleep in a gas incubator…just kidding! Thank you for the compliment” she joked.

Tiwa Savage, who has divided people’s opinion over her real age, recently turned 40 years of age, and she celebrated it on her official Instagram handle.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!