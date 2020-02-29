I sleep in a gas incubator – Tiwa Savage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Tiwa Savage, the beautiful musician whose hobby is to entertain people with good music, has finally revealed the secret of her youthful looks.

In a recent question and answer session she hosted on her Instagram page, the ex Mavin record label queen, while responding to a fan’s question, revealed that she sleeps in a gas incubator in order to look young.

“Once a month I sleep in a gas incubator…just kidding! Thank you for the compliment” she joked.

Tiwa Savage, who has divided people’s opinion over her real age, recently turned 40 years of age, and she celebrated it on her official Instagram handle.

Vanguard

