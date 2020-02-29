Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ogunjimi Adeyinka known in the entertainment sphere as Whykay is a music artiste, actor and content creator. She became popular for her interesting skits on Instagram, showcasing many aspects of life but one of the most important was one she did with OAP Nedu of Wazobia FM in which her boobs became the subject.

In fact they caused commotion in the skit. In a chat with Potpourri the Ondo State-born entertainer talks about her boobs and other things

“Growing up I hated my boobs. I thought they were burden but I’m grown now and understand they are a blessing,” she said and explains how they have helped in her career.

“I wouldn’t say that’s what has been helping my career because I actually know what I ‘m doing but if I ‘m to focus when it has helped my career I will say it is when directors need busty ladies,” she said.

On why she hated the boobs when growing up she recounted an experience she would never forget.

“ In high school I was walking down the road with other students and all of a sudden a guy shouted “See breast”. I was so embarrassed. I went home and cried. I hated them. I was on pinafore and it exposed them very well. It was so embarrassing.

Whykay is a graduate of management and computer science from Wisconsin International University. As a music artiste, she has some singles to her credit, namely; Ready or not, Saye, Yarn and more.

Vanguard

