I need God to deliver me from evil spirit – Chinney Love

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Enterprising Nigerian moviemaker, Chinney Love has disclosed in a recent post that she needs the intervention of God after she was attacked by an evil spirit.

According to the moviemaker, the spirit of procrastination made her lose a huge amount of money.

The ‘Hire A Man’ producer, said she’s tired of the evil spirit overpowering her and therefore seeks deliverance in order to set herself free from its bondage.

“I Lose myself from this bondage! since I was small this spirit doesn’t want to free me! Last-minute Everything…..Lost a deal of 12k dollars last week because of my non-challancy! Every time I will do it later….. If it’s not dying minute it’s not me!!! I tire for myself…. About to lose another big deal. Laptop, working internet everything is in place, But then that spirit won’t let me be great! I hereby publicly Denounce you! While I fight you spiritually in secret! Enough is enough, ”she confessed.

Chinneylove , who claims to love guys who are funny and have the fear of God, is also the producer of Maduka Daughters, Sister’s Quest and a comedy film Okrika.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: