I ‘ll send 2020 budget proposal to Bayelsa Assembly soon — Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says he will soon forward the 2020 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

Diri, made this known yesterday when he met with all the 24 members of the State House of Assembly.

The immediate past governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, had said he would not forward the appropriation bill as a mark of honour since a new government was coming in place.

“There is no time at all. We want to hit the ground running, hence this meeting with you all.

“Let me assure you that the document will come in no distant time. This is the synergy we need to ensure the development of the state, Diri stated.

He called for the co-operation and support of the lawmakers in the new order to meet the aspirations of the people.

“Let us join hands to build Bayelsa State. We must leave a legacy of development, love, and hope for our people.

“Our state is in dire need of development in all facets. Education, for instance, is the bedrock and foundation of any society. We will invest more in critical infrastructure,” he said.

Diri also declared that he would be the servant and not master to the people of the state.

The governor urged the people to eschew violence and work for peace in the state.

His words, “we can not use our hands to destroy the state we all seek to have.

“All the feuding should stop and let us see ourselves as brothers and sisters. Then, focus on things that will bring us together. That is when we can experience development.”

He also called for genuine reconciliation noting that he is the governor to all Bayelsans and not a PDP governor.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou-Obolo said they were in Government House to formally congratulate the governor and the deputy governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on the Supreme Court declaration and subsequent inauguration.

The Speaker, who said all members of the Assembly made up of both the ruling PDP and opposition APC, was ready to work closely with the executive arm for the development of the state, added: “members have confidence in the governor and Deputy governor to deliver on the mandate.”

He used the occasion to remind the governor of the urgent need to present the 2020 budget proposal to the lawmakers for consideration.

vanguard

