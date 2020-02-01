I left my marriage to save my life -Bimbo Akinsanya

Kindly Share This Story:

In the wake of the sad saga of Maryam Sanda who was recently sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, popular Yoruba actress and mother of one has voiced out why she left her marriage.

“ I left that marriage when my son was just 3 months old. Do you think it was easy to make that decision? No. I left early because I didn’t want to die. I left early because I didn’t want to lose my child, I left early because I didn’t want to be a murderer. ( its a story for another day )

I was married for a year and 4 months and it was hellish. Hello, do not kill another person’s child all in the name of marriage. I am also a mother and I know how I am striving to train and feed my son. Please, don’t pray or wish for a woman to labour in vain,?” she wrote.

Maryam Sanda fatally stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on November 19, 2017. However, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ruled recently that Maryam should die by hanging, ruling “Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown”.

Vanguard News

