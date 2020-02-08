I didn’t commit a crime, I only cheated — Juliet Ibrahim’s ex lover

Kindly Share This Story:

Ice Berg Slim, the Nigerian rapper who once had a romantic affair with Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has called on fans to ask the latter to desist from painting him black following his failed relationship with the beautiful actress.

Iceberg, who surely must have had enough of the backlash, posted on his Instagram page that people should leave him alone because he didn’t commit a crime by cheating on his ex-lover.

“I know I’ve fallen into the trap of having to explain or defend myself or tell “my side” of the story when it was no one’s business but mine and the person I was involved with…You’ll think you’re doing what’s right, for the greater good, but again, it’s no one’s business…These things will never leave the internet…and they’ll forever be held over your head. It’s not worth it…As I said in my “Geng” (IceMix)… “Na cheat I cheat, I no kill pesin (person)” Iceslim posted.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim had been in a relationship before they broke up last year. It was later revealed that Slim had cheated on Ibrahim and lied to her after he tendered a public apology. The Nigerian rapper recently took to his Instagram Story to respond to the “self-righteous” people who regularly call him out for cheating.

