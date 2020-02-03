Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Twenty-five years after the sudden demise of the founder of Faith Revival Ministries World Outreach aka Victory Christian Church, Bishop Harford Anayo Iloputaife, his widow, Dr. Nkechi Anayo-Iloputaife in this interview, shares activities already in place to celebrate the life of the Legend, challenges she faced after his demise, her pet projects, counsel and other sundry issues regarding the Church and Nation.

Excerpts.

Tell us more about “The Man, The Legend”?

Bishop HarfordAnayoIloputaife was the ‘real deal’. He loved God unreservedly and served people selflessly. He was passionate about his Call. ‘Church is about people, and I will give my life for it’ reveals his philosophy and principles. He combined ministry and family life well, there was no dichotomy. Though ministry was busy, he found creative ways for US-time. He believed ones’ dedication to God should not be at the expense of his family life. Devotion to God should be seen in our commitment to family life so, he was a great Preacher and a great Husband.

What is the event, “Celebration of the Legend” all about?

The Legend will live in the heart of everyone that truly knew him forever. He was such a phenomenon, a very interesting person to meet. He exemplified Christlikeness in his brief passage, and left a legacy of Faith with us. We are celebrating Charisma, Character, Integrity, Class etc. His departure was sudden, we were not prepared for it and the crisis introduced more issues that are anything but benign from betrayals and abandonment to conspiracy and intimidation by the powers that be to say the least.

In the natural, the ministry didn’t have a chance of survival, but twenty-five years after, we are still here to the Glory of God. In celebrating the Legend, the vessel God used to establish this commission who created the spiritual content that has kept this ministry focused on God and His Word, we celebrate God’s GOODNESS and MERCY, GREATNESS and FAITHFULNESS. Only God could have done this.

What does this event really mean to you as a wife, host and the Ministry?

I am very grateful to God for the opportunity to celebrate 25 years of widowhood, He fought my battles. I was shattered, wounded and abandoned. My future and that of VICTORY was bleak. Some people took advantage of that to create mayhems. Though I was named the Vice President of the ministry from the jump, when it didn’t look anything but a child’s play. While he was alive, my office and person enjoyed the respect and the honor of my status. But It was different without him. I had to deal with gender discrimination, plight of widowhood and the loneliness of leadership. Severally in the first five years, I tried to quit, but God won’t let me, and Bishop Mike Okonkwo was of great encouragement.

In 1995, we had the flagship church in Victory Village, Onitsha, Isolo, Owerri, and Port Harcourt on rented properties. Today, we have eighteen churches in their very choice properties except one. This number may not impress everyone but I am very grateful to God for His Grace and Mercy. I had to deal with enemies inside and outside, diabolical machinations and stiff satanic oppositions not to mention the harassment and intimidation from the powers that be.

I am not where I want to be, but I am very thankful of God’s help this twenty-five years. We have entered our Jubilee period having waited out the troubled times which God has turned to His treasures. I am celebrating jubilee.

The sudden vacuum created by the Legend’s transition to glory marked your leadership for 25 years, how challenging has this been?

Quite frankly, it has not been a stroll in the park, but God has been present the whole time. He promised to help me and He did. Generally, Leadership across every spectrum is challenging, but the circumstance of gender discrimination is the fundamental problem in my case. God has continued to defend my authority with bold statements of supports in many ways. He is truly the Husband of the widow, and I will continue to depend on Him for every step of the way ahead.

This celebration also marks 25 years of my leadership. Haters will criticize me for my mistakes, but before you do, remember I was the chief mourner and did not have a prior preparation for the sudden vacuum. Trust me, God who put me on that seat anticipated the mess and used it anyway. Don’t you think God would have used a man if He wanted, but He choose a woman. With God it is not about gender but grace. My husband raised me to believe that what a man can do spiritually, a woman can as well because grace and anointing are not gender specific. Besides what have you done for yourself in 25 years oh man. God is wiser.

I celebrate God’s help these 25 years so come celebrate with me on the 23rd. I am sure my husband will join well wishers to celebrate God’s Grace upon my life.

What role would the Bishop be playing in Nigeria and the Body of Christ if he were to be around?

He was legendary! He actually lived many years ahead of himself. He said things would not get better in Nigeria and around the world because God is shaking and challenging every system that perpetuate its glory above the Glory of God. He was a Prophetic voice. He emphasized that the only way out for the church is Faith in the unadulterated Word of God. He upheld the whole counsel of God, but he was post redemption.

His character of integrity and excellence would have qualified him one of the few voices of God in the Christian Community and in the Nation. This is the main reason for the satanic and political conspiracy to take him out. But it wouldn’t have happened if God did not permit it. He lived for God and spoke out for Him in his brief but impactful passage. God measures life by significance not duration. It will be a wasted life to God for one to live a long time for the devil and to perpetuate his personal glory.

Let’s talk about the Church and the state of the Nation, where are we?

The Church seem to have lost its bearing because of the impact of corrupt and inept leadership. A major component of leadership is influence which the church has lost and therefore has become marginalized. The leaders are occupied with competitive jealousy, self gratification and aggrandizement, and have had to compromise true Christianity. Syncretism has actively become part of the church today. Our reputation is at an alarming low. We have lost our voice.

The decade of 2020, is the period of God’s Glory. It will be marked by divine visitation. The Church will come into alignment with God’s agenda in preparation for the Rapture. God is always on top of His game.

The political landscape of the Nation as well as the economy needs the help of God. The problem of the Nation is largely traceable to the failure of the church to live up to its mandate and provide spiritual leadership as the ‘Salt and Light’.

But God has plan for Nigeria!

Very importantly, generational shift… where are the children born and raised in the church for governance and leadership, especially when the church has abandoned her tasks towards godly families.

The erosion of godly values in human families have compromised proper child upbringing which has impacted negatively on the human society. Generational shift has always been part of God’s eternal order. Psalms 145:4. Children are God’s link to successive human generations. God is eternal and humans are transient and as such, every plan of God for mankind must have a provision for carrying it to successive generations, and children are the link. The mood of the 21st Century is not God friendly, and the impact of Information Technology and Social Media has exacerbated the erosion of godly values.

The family is the bedrock of every institution, the first human institution given to mankind by God. It is the first platform for inculcating values and ethics, and the first unit of socialization. God gave the Church the mandate and authority to uphold family values, so it is the first responsibility of the Church to intentionally crusade family values. The Pastor’s family should mirror commitment to family life. Church life should be organized around family life.

The Church must be strategic and intentional with their program content. We can employ contemporary methods to drive church growth and widen our scope of evangelization to reach the young ‘unchurched’ demographic of the society without compromising the spiritual content. The Church needs the wisdom of God to balance the sacred and secular deliberately or we run amuck, and loose our future leaders who are to uphold godly legacies.

What should people expect from the event?

The event is designed to celebrate God’s Greatness and Faithfulness, and the memory of His servant every Sunday in February which was his month of birth, death and burial. We have invited some of the leaders that were present in his life, and his friends and colleagues in the College of Bishops created by Archbishop Benson Idahosa, (a college now presided over by Archbishop Margaret Idahosa), our Father of very blessed memory of which such personalities as Bishop David Oyedepo are a part of. My brother and our friend Rev Dr Emiko Amotsuka will be there as usual. Archbishop Joesph Ojo will be speaking. To close the Celebration on the last Sunday of the month which is the 23rd of February is Bishop Mike Okonkwo. The Sunday services will hold at 9am at Victory Village opposite Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Expressway.

Also, to commemorate his memory, every Wednesday throughout the month, we will have an interactive session on Dating, Courtship and Marriage at 5pm same venue. He was dedicated to this subject in his time here. He addressed other subjects such as Politics and maximized manhood.

We expect to receive these eminent personalities, and the Grace of God upon their lives will bless the August gathering of God’s people. The memory of the Just is blessed. Proverbs 10:7.

Have you forgiven those who murdered your husband?

Sure have! Forgiveness is freedom

Many churches do not have time or devote resources for children..?

It is a problem of perspective. Children are the heritage of the Lord to mankind. Psalms 127:3, children are the future of every society, and it requires a collaborative support system of adults at home and in church to help shape them into productive citizens. Because working parents are the norms of our day, many families have failed to provide the proper supervision their children need. But the church cannot afford to be indifferent. The church must be deliberate to provide an enabling environment as well as allocate time and resources to the children’s church because there is no future without them. It is an investment! This need is desperate and urgent.

How has Victory Christian Church been able to overcome these challenges?

The children and Teens Departments are my pet projects. We are not where we want to be, but we are certainly not where we used to be. We trust God to fund the huge dream we have for these two Departments. They are our future!

How would you describe yourself?

I revere God, and love him with all my heart, mind and strength. I cannot compromise this for anything.

What is your advice to Christian women, some of whom are leaders in various churches?

To fear God, make His word final authority, and spend time with Him through His word and prayer. Be sure to avoid shortcuts. Don’t fake it, be the real deal. Secondly, believe in yourself, be sure in your own skin and don’t compete with anyone. By all means be and do you. Finally, don’t apologize for being a leading woman, with God it is not about gender but grace.

Would you advise that Christians go into politics?

Yes, if God called them for governance. It is not enough to pray for change, but participating and persevering in the process is part of the Christian Cultural Mandate. Matthew 5:13-14. Jesus gave His Church a leadership Mandate. The Church needs a new transformation theology to equip Christians participate in the process of change in the society they are all called to serve.

What led you to set up your empowerment scheme where widows are trained with vocational skills and scholarship awards given to children?

Widows and their families are neglected. But God is concerned about this demographic of the society. James 1:27. The word of God says empowering widows and their children is a true measure pf obedience to God and prove of practical Christianity. The Government and the Church must look into the plight of widows and their families, they are part of our society. I am trusting God for provisions to enable me do more. It’s a God thing to do!

How did you celebrate your birthday on January 27?

Thank you for asking. By the Grace of God, I celebrated my birthday on Monday with the Arrow of God Orphanage in Obadore, along Lagos University Road, Ojo. My team and I had a great party. It was also fun last year with the children in So-said Orphanage, Okota.

The way forward for the Church, the government and Believers?

God ordained all authorities to promote unity and peace in the human society.

Romans 13:1-7. The spiritual and civil authorities are ordained to work together for the good of all. A good Christian should be a good citizen, it is part of the Believer’s cultural mandate to lead an honest and godly life as the image bearers of Jesus Christ. The signs of the end are upon us, God is shaking every human system to set the stage for His Glory in these Last Days before the RAPTURE. Habakkuk 2:12-16. The pressure all human systems face today is an indication that humans are not in control, but God is. All flesh must seek the Glory of the God of Heaven.

Any final words?

The general public are all invited to come celebrate with us as you cried with us 25 years ago. The 18th of February 1995 was the day the man of God was laid to rest. The motorcade that escorted him from Ikeja to his final resting place invited the stillness and serenity of Heaven. There was a Holy hush throughout the Nation. As soon as the casket was lowered, he was saluted by a brief shower. On that day, Nigeria stood still, even the government of the day was not at peace. Contractors across all religions whose services were contracted for Victory Village including the road safety authority of our area mourned with tears. The Church Community mourned. Come celebrate God’s Goodness with us. God kept us!

I especially invite everyone of Victory heritage to come celebrate their Papa. You can only have one spiritual father but many instructors. 1st Corinthians 4:15. See you there!

