I am not aware of ‘social media bill’ ―Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says he is not aware of the “Protection From Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019” before the national assembly.

Referred to as “social media bill”, it is being sponsored by Mohammed Musa, senator representing Niger east. The bill seeks to regulate social media.

Despite sparking controversy, it has since passed second reading at the senate.

But speaking in an interview with DW’s Tim Sebastian, Mohammed said such a bill does not exist, asking who authored it.

“Who is the author of that bill, I am not even aware of it. There’s no such bill before the house. I can say that categorically and authoritatively that there’s no such bill before the house,” Mohammed said.

