Breaking News
Translate

I am not aware of ‘social media bill’ ―Lai Mohammed

On 5:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says he is not aware of the “Protection From Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019” before the national assembly.

Referred to as “social media bill”, it is being sponsored by Mohammed Musa, senator representing Niger east. The bill seeks to regulate social media.

Despite sparking controversy, it has since passed second reading at the senate.

But speaking in an interview with DW’s Tim Sebastian, Mohammed said such a bill does not exist, asking who authored it.

“Who is the author of that bill, I am not even aware of it. There’s no such bill before the house. I can say that categorically and authoritatively that there’s no such bill before the house,” Mohammed said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!