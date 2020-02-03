Hypo sensitises Agege abattoir on hygiene practices

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NKIRU NNOROM

In a bid to further promote sustainable hygiene practices while curbing the increasing risk of germs lurking around the environment, Hypo, makers of the most affordable bleach in Nigeria organized a public sensitization programme at the major abattoir market in Lagos State.

During the public Sensitization programme at Agege abattoir market, the Hypo team urged the meat dealers, marketers as well as the entire public to always keep their spaces clean to ward off all germs which the ordinary eyes cannot accurately detect. Most importantly, the meat dealers were urged to not only keep their equipment clean, but also to take extra pain to keep them effectively disinfected for the greater good of the society.

Ably present in support of the programme were the leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State, Mr. Sudan Omotayo Ishola; Alhaja Risikat Salau, Iya Oloja General- Ojokoro LCDA as well as other exco members of the Agege Market committee who all ensured to encourage the traders / marketers and the general public to join the exercise.

Omotunde Bamigbaiye, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach, speaking at the programme, said: “As a brand that solely promotes hygiene and germ free environment, we consider it highly imperative to intensify our efforts during this period by carrying out this public hygiene sensitization programme to further enlighten the public about potential dangers associated with unclean environment, germs infested food, communicable diseases lurking around, and how they can stay protected by taking deliberate precautionary measures”.

“It is no surprise to realize that a lot of Nigerians are still oblivious of happenings around us and on the global community; such as lassa fever and the fast spreading Coronavirus outbreak, which has been occupying the global media scene from the beginning of the year till date.

“Coronavirus has been reported to have killed at least 420 people in China following an outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, forcing a government lock-down in almost 20 cities that, in effect, has quarantined an estimated 56 million people.

Although no known case has been detected in Nigeria yet, however, the need to be conscious and maintain a clean, germ-free environment cannot be over-emphasized. Food safety practice also remains another important factor to adhere to; sick animals and animals which may have died of disease should not be consumed or put up for sale to unsuspecting consumers,” Bamigbaiye said.

Mr. Sudan Omotayo Balogun Ishola, Leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State, expressed appreciation to the company, saying: “It was worth every bit of our time as we have learnt new methods to incorporate proper sanitization practice into our daily cleaning routine and to further sustain hygiene culture around our neighborhood.”

