AMOTEKUN: S-West govs to review N13,500 salary —Hunters

Kindly Share This Story:

*Why Amotekun is yet to take off —DAWN

*Take Amotekun to next level, PDP tasks S-West govs

By Dapo Akinrefon & Ola Ajayi

THE Soludero Hunters Association, SHA, led by Oba Anabi Ajijola, yesterday, said the South-West governors have agreed to review the initial monthly salary of N13, 500.

Members of the Hunters’ Association had rejected the proposed N13, 500 monthly payments for personnel of the outfit.

This came as the Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, yesterday, stated that the delay in the take-off of the Western Nigeria Security Network tagged Amotekun was to ensure that 100 percent success is recorded.

Similarly, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West, yesterday, called on governors of the zone to expedite action on Amotekun by recruiting and deploying personnel to the nooks and crannies of the zone.

ALSO READ:

Hunters’ leader speaks

Speaking with Vanguard, leader of the hunters, Ajijola, said the South-West governors had assured the hunters of reviewing the wages for the personnel.

Ajijola said: “Our governors are putting heads together so that they can review the initial salary they offered.

“But, they have told us that they would not be able to pay N30,000 minimum wage, because of their lean pockets. However, they promised to move upward a little from the initial offer.

“We are on the trail of those who are using Amotekun to extort money from people. We heard that they go about bragging that they are Amotekun personnel.

“We won’t allow them to destroy this good initiative. We are expecting to hear from our governors.”

Why Amotekun is yet to take off —DAWN

Similarly, the Director-General of the DAWN Commission, Mr. Oyeleye, who spoke with Vanguard, said the delay was not caused by the posture of the Federal Government as being insinuated, but the initiators wanted to make sure all things are done.

He, however, allayed the fears of indigenes and residents in the six South-West states, urging them not to entertain any fear about the outfit.

He said: “There is no delay at all. The Federal Government is not responsible for the late take-off of the outfit. The governors are just trying to put things together to achieve 100 per cent success.

“Very soon, you will begin to see red vehicles on our highways. There is no problem at all, I assure you. People should know that Amotekun will not be operating within the cities. They would be on the outskirts of our cities and towns.”

Speaking on the outfit, Mr. Kunle Adesokan, who is in charge of Defence in the Yoruba World Congress, warned that utmost caution must be taken during the recruitment exercise.

Adesokan said: “I will advise that traditional rulers and leaders of various associations be contacted to avoid making a dangerous mistake.

“Those that will be recruited will have to be screened from wards. They must be known in that ward.”

Push Amotekun to next level, PDP tasks S-West govs

Similarly, South-West PDP, in a statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, commended the governors for inaugurating Amotekun and working with the hunters.

PDP, however, urged the governors to take swift actions on the security and safety of the region, noting that the encouragement became imperative because “the nation today totters on the fringes of combustion that poses dire consequences to Nigeria and its people.”

The statement read in part: “Therefore, it is time that the Amotekun initiative was pushed to its next level of operation through recruitment and deployment of personnel through the nooks and crannies of the South-West.

“We state this after taking due cognizance of a statement by the Miyetti Allah, the herders’ trade union taking responsibilities for the recent genocide in Plateau State, and further claiming that the entire nation is their possession.

“That statement is irresponsible and capable of inciting untoward responses from other sections of the country.

“We continue to remain perturbed that in spite of so many acceptances of responsibilities for genocidal actions by Miyetti Allah, President Buhari’s government continues to fail in bringing these criminals to justice.

“We, however, wish to educate the group that the South-West and even slightly beyond, belongs to the Yoruba and no group or people can dispossess us of our heritage and this is supported by history.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: