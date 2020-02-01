Hundreds of Keke Napep, Okada riders keep off Costain, Oyingbo, Yaba, Surulere

Kindly Share This Story:

…as passengers were stranded

…danfo drivers hike price

By Gabriel Olawale

Keke Napep and Okada riders in there hundreds have to stay off roads in Costain, Oyingbo, Yaba, Oju Elegba, Mushin, Bode Thomas and Aguda in compliance with the Lagos State government directive even as some commuters were left stranded while others resort to trekking.

The development also led to a hike in price by Danfo drivers while some area boys that use to extort drivers were left idle.

From Costain, Oju Elegba that normal cost N50 is now N100, Fadeyi that normally cost N100 now N150 while Ikeja that cost N200 from costain roundabout now goes for N300. While some commuter refuses to board any bus, others with pressing task did while some resort to trekking.

Some of the Area Boys that use to extort Keke and Okada riders were left idle as they take alcohol to control their frustration.

One who simply identify himself as Ijoba Costain said that “on a normal day, I use to be at the junction by 6:00 am and before 9:00am I make nothing less than N3, 000 and most time by close of work at night I delivered N9, 000 out of which they will give me N2,000 as take-home money

“At the end of the month, I make up to N50, 000 out of which I will make a contribution, settle the family, buy alcohol for friends and also settle side chicks but things is about to change now.”

Some of the Keke drivers who spoke with vanguard correspondent also expressed displeasure as they explained that some Keke were bought on higher purchase.

