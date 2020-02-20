HR Expo Africa set to hold 2020 edition of its annual event

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to further strengthen the focus on not just optimizing the human resource capital management at the workplace in Africa, but also impacting into other fields of professional careers and addressing the needs and cravings of the entire workforce adequately, the organisers of the 2-days annual HR Expo Africa event have decided to transit from HREA Summit to the Work Festival 2020.

The work Festival billed to take place on April 1-2, 2020 at Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island promises to be an all-encompassing experience focusing on various aspects of the workplace with the main mission to deepen the reflection on the future world of work, and how to withstand the shock waves and challenges that come with the fourth world industrial revolution and grasp the opportunities it may bring.

According to Erefa Coker, the Convener of HR Expo Africa Work Festival 2020, “the event designed to develop an agile, innovative and future-ready human workforce will bring together more than 2,000 people from diverse industries for forward-thinking learning, networking and entertainment to explore how to find success in the new era.

This will be achieved by bringing together C-Levels executives, stellar speakers and professionals to discuss emerging trends in human capacity development, technology, better wellbeing and organizational performance as it relates to various sector of the economy and not excluding government parastatals and agencies.

Participants will experience breath-taking plenary sessions, themed stages, innovation village, and a world-class exhibition center.

It is unarguable that the results from past events have been tremendous with excellent testimonials from participating organizations, making HR Expo Africa Summit the biggest of its kind in Africa.”

The HREA summit has so far attracted over 3000 participants, featured over 200 stellar speakers, over 1,000 organizations and has sparked electrifying and transformational conversations and expedited the reawakening of workplace professionals to play more pivotal roles in organizations.

The festival will feature seven (7) learning stages which are Leadership, The future of, Human Resources, Better wellbeing, Workforce up-skilling, Technology and SMEs in a ‘silent conference style’ with multiple speakers in the same room, at the same time. This allows participants to be actively engaged during sessions and fully absorb every single byte of information shared with less distraction.

Professionals from different sectors who register for the 2-day event through its website on www.hrexpoafrica will have an opportunity to build their own unique learning experience from the learning stages.

The Work Festival’s world-class exhibition platform for both start-ups and established companies would provide the perfect opportunity to showcase products and services that are disrupting industries across the continent and afford participants a one-on-one chat time with top innovators in technology, financial solutions, healthcare, human resources.

The inaugural festival will highlight what the global workplace looks like now by featuring ‘Humanoid Robot’, the robot will introduce speakers for some sessions and also speak on the future of robotics panel discussion.

The team at HR Expo Africa believes that work should be fun and one of the many ways to reiterate it’s fun-filled work festival is by ending the first day of the event with a Work Festival Concert themed ‘An Awesome Evening with Teni the Musician’

There’s so much to gain from attending the HREA ‘Work Festival 2020’.

