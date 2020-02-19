How we’re winning fight against human trafficking ― Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is making steady progress in the against human trafficking through sustained awareness creation and robust partnership with key stakeholders.

The governor said this at the first zonal Community of Practice (COP) meeting for Heads of Budget and Planning agencies across the federation, which held in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The governor who was represented by Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu attributed the successes recorded by his administration in the fight against human trafficking to collaboration with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Obaseki said his administration is also assisting returnees to acquire skills through training and retraining programmes as well as the payment of stipends for start-ups run by the returnees.

He tasked state governments and Ministries of Budget and National Planning to step up measures in tackling poverty among the people.

The governor called for concerted efforts to assist youths to gain relevant skills that will make them independent and contribute to national development.

In a keynote address, the representative of Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Olushola Idowu, urged governments across all levels of government to intensify economic diversification and revenue-generating efforts.

Idowu urged state governments to put in place necessary policies that will create jobs and wealth for Nigerians.

