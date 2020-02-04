How to end insecurity in the North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Simon Abah

I HAVE never heard of bombing raids against the mafia. The intelligence community went after members – apprehended many and sent them to jail. They were proactive and never engaged in fits-and-starts security measures. The First Republic politicians appeared better prepared for office than the politicians now.

Isn’t this the North where I was born and where people slept with both eyes closed in yesteryears? The wave of killings in the North now is scary? A once unassuming people have mastered the art of destruction. We hear of religious sessions called for every time with fasting and prayers to touch the hearts of dare-devils so they can stop killing people.

Do they call for religious sessions in China, Australia, and The United Kingdom to deal with knights of the road? Bandits now slaughter people in the North. Does the government in the United States of America call for prayer and fasting to tackle criminality? Why do we love to deceive ourselves in Nigeria? These politicians have destroyed this country. They are good at paying solidarity visits, after people have been killed, to commiserate with “our brother governor,” in his trying moments.

Solidarity visits for symbolism sake cannot change the tide of insecurity bothering the North. Religious leaders that should speak truth to power call on God to help Nigerians instead of asking man to help man. They have helped politicians to not be accountable to man; politics and democracy are both creations of man and not God and politics and democracy have failed Nigerians.

Purpose matters in politics and all of these people have lost sight of the reasons for which they entered politics; they bother more about pay cheque than context. There is a special responsibility placed on leaders when it comes to security of lives and property.

The challenges of security in Nigeria need insights from many perspectives and not from perspectives of solidarity visits, dialogue, collaborative approaches but also from the approach of using the bully pulpit which has helped man since the beginning of civilization.

That is what is missing in Nigeria and the North. People get away with all manner of depraved behaviour because of the absence of big-men on the bully pulpit. I don’t mean using the pulpit to deal with political enemies.

The acceptable numbers of deaths of soldiers in war front, I gather, shouldn’t exceed 30 percent; if more than 30 percent of soldiers in the war front die in battle, commanding officers must give justifiable reasons or face the military music.

Why shouldn’t politicians face political-music and police face police-music for the harrowing numbers of deaths in Nigeria? The president need to stop junketing around the world for needless reasons when people are dying everyday in Nigeria.

He has lost traction. He should instruct the Inspector General of Police to dismiss commissioners of police in states where there have been repeated cases of senseless killings in a country not at war with a foreign nation.

Also empower commissioners of police to dismiss divisional police officers in regions where killings go on unabated above a particular threshold. Sit back and watch the effect. These killings would stop within days. No-one loves losing a plum job with no pension. These people have held us by the jugular for too long. If these go on, the president should dismiss the Inspector General of Police even if it means recruiting an IG every other month.

Next stop: ask the governors of the North to be governors indeed with love for the duties of governor and not in love with roles only. Failure of which should lead him to declare a state of emergency for months as the Constitution permits. Would these lots love to be out of office for one day? Bring in well-trained soldierly administrators to deal with these senseless bandits.

What is the work of the Department of State Security and National Intelligence Agency? The president should give them the marching orders to help the police in fishing out the people behind these bandits and charlatans parading themselves as herders killing people everywhere. These bandits should be publicly tried in a national emergency court and sent to the hangman’s halter for crime against the Nigerian state.

If all of these efforts fail, the president does not have any moral right to remain on the peacock throne but to resign the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Why should any politician remain in office without a commitment to transformation at both the individual and national level?

Isn’t this president a soldier? He should read Margaret Thatcher’s memoirs and see how she authorised state force on evil people. Why should Nigeria retain a national security adviser if he cannot think outside the box? Reorganise the security architecture.

Withdraw policemen from the homes of civilians, politicians and give licence to private security firms to carry firearms so as to protect the rich to be supervised by retired military personnel. Police officers thus free will have no other excuse but to secure the lives of people, poor and the rich, without discrimination.

Lastly, pay soldiers in time not on time. Soldiers today get their salaries two weeks after the due date. It wasn’t so under Goodluck Jonathan. They were paid before the due date.

