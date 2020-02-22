How Rio Ferdinand, Davido, others shut down Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Football icon, Rio Ferdinand, recently threw football fans into a frenzy, when he came to Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event. The Pan African tournament finale saw players from Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya enjoy a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, hosted by Rio.

The ultramodern Legend Hotel Private Jet Hangar was venue to the unforgettable extravaganza, with vibrant expressions and diverse football-themed elements – from monkey post to foot snooker. Guests were also treated to a Guinness inspired fashion showcase, movie viewing, face painting and henna, while turntable maestro, while DJ Neptune shuffled itchy footsteps to the sound of music. Highlights of the evening were a 5-a-side match final refereed by Rio. The friendly face-off featured celebrity artists Davido, Sauti Sol, Salatiel, and Bebe Cool, all fully kitted. Manchester United icon, Rio Ferdinand, engaged fans in rounds of 2-touch football, giving them a lifetime opportunity to play side by side with a world-class professional of global renown.

Davido closed the evening with an energy-packed performance of crowd favourites, sending fans of

Guinness Night Football off with memories of an awesome Pan African finale. The unconventional football extravaganza, will be back to thrill Nigerian football fans in 2020/2021.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: