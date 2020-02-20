How NASS is working to improve security situation in Nigeria ― Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

*** As a bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano scales second reading in the Senate

*** As Senate holds one-minute silence for deceased Ex-WAEC registrar

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said yesterday that National Assembly has devised what be termed a strategy that will see to the creation of institutions dedicated to providing enduring solutions to Nigeria’s security travails.

In his concluding remarks on a bill seeking to establish Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State sponsored by Senator Haliru Jika, Bauchi Central, Lawan who noted that the National Assembly remains committed to ensuring that the security situation in the country improves, said, “For the last two weeks or so, or even more, the Senate has been discussing and debating on security related motions for days.

“This is our commitment to our country. We want to see the security situation improve, and that is why we are doing this.

“We are dealing with this by trying to institutionalize certain situations that will provide enduring arrangements and solutions to the situation we face today.

“So, we will push this to ensure that we pass all these bills, and I’m sure Mr. President will assent to these bills because of all the three or four bills taken today and are security related, none of them is frivolous or simply a bill trying to play to the gallery.

“They are bills that are so important to the security architecture of this country, and infact when you talk about training, it is key and central to getting the kind of competent and qualified security personnel.”

Meanwhile, the Bill seeking to establish the Universirty as a Degree awarding Institution and for related matters, 2020( SB.182 scaled second reading in the Senate and referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative work.

Earlier in his lead debate, Senator Haliru Jika said that the bill seeks to give legal backing to the academy which took off in 1988, simultaneously at two temporary campuses, namely: the Police Training School, Challawa, Kano, here cadet Inspectors were trained; and the Police College, Kaduna, where cadet ASPs were trained.

According to him, the two campuses were merged and the Academy relocated to its permanent site in Wudil, Kano, after its formal commissioning on April 2, 1996, by then Head of State, General Sani Abacha, with the expectation that the academy will be affiliated to a University for degree awarding courses.

He said that the Federal Government upgraded the Academy to a degree – awarding institution and the National Universities Commission, accordingly, recognized the Academy as the thirty-seventh Federal University and One hundred and twenty-fourth University in Nigeria.

Senator Jika lamented that in spite of that, the training institution is yet to be backed by any law, with the development exposing certificates and degrees awarded by the Academy to non-recognition both nationally and internationally.

He said, “It is the recognition of the inappropriateness of the absence of a legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy and the urgent need to reposition and enhance police effectiveness through proper training as means of fighting the seemingly intractable challenge of insecurity in our country that has necessitated the proposed enactment of a new law to strengthen the Nigeria Police Academy, in consonance with the dictates of international best practices.

“Nigeria needs an institution capable of producing qualitative, skilled and intelligent officers able to meet the manpower needs of its Police Force.

“The present security challenges in many parts of our country and the complexities of modern policing make it imperative that Nigeria continues to have a stream of middle level officers equipped with competences, backed by sound academic background, high professional and moral standards into its Police Force, for effective law enforcement and selfless service to the nation ”

Meanwhile, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of renowned Nigerian novelist and former Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Chukwuemeka Ike.

The literary icon who was a traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Anambra State, died last week Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, at age 88 after a brief illness.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his ruling on a point of order raised by Senator Sam Egwu, PDP – Ebonyi North, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Lawan who described Professor Ike as a literary giant who contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria, said, “I want to on behalf of all our colleagues here, condole the family of the Late former Registrar of WAEC.

“The man who was a literary giant contributed a lot, and of course, we have something to learn, that we commit ourselves to writing our experiences, so that those who are coming after us are able to also benefit from them in life.

“The country of course, will miss this great man who contributed immensely to the development of our country”

