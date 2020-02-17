How Hon Kelechi Nwogu turned around another case of out of school child

Kindly Share This Story:

Her name is Chisom Happiness Iheanyi, an indigene of Omuma Local Government Area, Rivers State. She is a student of Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma, Port Harcourt.

13 January, 2020 could have been one of the saddest days in Miss Chisom’s life, her spirit was dampened as she was already packing up her stuff to drop out of school due to lack of money.

All hope was lost until a concerned teacher who is aware of Hon. Kelechi Nwogu‘s philanthropic foundation told to wait, she called the lawmaker, luckily, he picked, after brief narration by the school teacher, Hon. Nwogu immediately sent a team of his foundation down to the school, they also met with the girl’s mother, and the situation was taken care of completely by Hon. Kelechi Nwogu.

The little girl and her mother were literally in tears of joy because they couldn’t believe the last minute turnaround for the education of Miss Chisom. They were full of appreciation for the philanthropist cum politician who doesn’t know them, didn’t even bother seeing them before coming to their rescue unconditionally.

That was how Hon. Kelechi Nwogu put a smile on the face of Miss Chisom and her family who already felt the world had ended for her. She can now complete her secondary education on scholarship from the man with a heart of gold.

Vanguard

