How Edo SEEFOR impacted on the lives of 7,532 farmers, Coordinator

Beneficiaries ask for more

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR), on Monday, said it has impacted directly on the lives of 7,532 farmers in Edo, through the SEEFOR/FADAMA III collaboration besides other several interventions in infrastructure, empowerments, education, and others.

The Edo Coordinator of SEEFOR project, Mr. Toju Onaiwu, stated this in Benin City during a media briefing on the activities of the program in the state which would wound up by September.

He said that the feat which was achieved through 437 SEEFOR/FADAMA III users group across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo, has reduced the number of unemployment in the state.

He also said no fewer than 16,860 youths in Edo have been engaged since the inception of the interventionist project in July 2013 and that 180 roads of about 199km, have been constructed under the scheme.

“The project has disbursed grants to eight Technical, Vocational and Agricultural Training Institutions (TVAT) schools across Edo. We have also provided a modern clarion, workshops, and laboratories with equipment to Government Science and Technical College, Benin.

“We have given a starter pack to over 20 students in skill acquisition centre and have also supported innovation hub to help youths achieve their dream of becoming self-reliant,” he said.

The National Project Coordinator of SEEFOR, Greg Onu on his part said SEEFOR project has produced a pool of project professionals in various areas “Such as procurement, engineering, safeguards, and others”

Some of the beneficiaries like Osaro Iyamu who with other interested persons with support from SEEFOR established a fish feed mill said fish farmers are able to procure feeds from the mill cheaper than the open market while Pastor Godwin Owie said his Evborhan/Oka-Useni community got a civic centre through SEEFOR and appealed for the repair the road leading to the community.

