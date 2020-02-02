How Akpabio inspired my sojourn in politics  – Ekanem, ADC chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of African Democratic Congress, Ibeju Lekki chapter, Ekanem Idara, in this interview, says her mission in politics is to correct the impression that women cannot mange power in the country. She also speaks on why she chose ADC.

Why are you in politics?

My father was a politician, but he didn’t vie for any elective position. He was always there for those who wanted to contest for an elective position. He was somebody that every aspiring politician looked up to for guidance and direction. But before veering into politics, I was a philanthropist. I also run an NGO . I am a graduate of Marketing. I am also a chartered marketer. Though I am from Akwa-Ibom State, I have been in Lagos all my life. I am from a family of six. My father groomed me for what I am doing today. I am happy that I have touched many lives. And I know that with the way I am going, the sky is my starting point.

While growing up did you have the passion for politics?

When I was growing up, I had deep passion for politics. That was why I participated in the 2019 general election. I belong to many women groups including One Naija Women and One Africa Women among others. In the last election, I contested for the House of Representatives seat in Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency.

I thank God that it was a good testing ground for me. Though I didn’t win the election, I was happy I contested for the position because it gave me a great opportunity to express myself. I contested on the platform of African Democratic Congress,ADC.

It was the first time I contested for elective position in Nigeria.

When did you join politics?

I joined politics many years ago in Akwa-Ibom State. I worked with Chief Godswill Akpabio when he was contesting for the governorship seat in the state. The experience was a wonderful one. Akpabio is a politician anybody would want to look up to. This is because he has a strong passion for politics. He carries everybody along and that is the kind of politics I want to play. He inspired me to contest for a elective position. I saw what he did in Akwa-Ibom State and I was impressed. I said to myself that when the time is ripe, I will join politics. That was why I came out in 2019.

Why did you choose to pursue your political ambition on the platform of ADC?

I chose ADC because it is a grassroots party. It is a party that works with everybody. ADC works with the men, women and the youths. ADC is particular about the youths because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

They are ones that will take over the running of the affairs of the country in future. We have to groom them. ADC has come out to educate our youths on the choices to make. The party has come out with many initiatives that will benefit our youths. With the way our youths are going, the future of this country is not guaranteed.

Do you think ADC will have a chance in 2023?

ADC has a future in Nigeria. For instance, in the last election ADC clinched the third position. Why was it so? It is because ADC carries people along. ADC is on the lips of everybody. Nigerians are tired of the way things are in this country. We need an alternative party and ADC is that party that has come to take Nigeria to the promise land. ADC is a party that takes care of the welfare of the people. And we are advocating a welfare state in ADC. ADC is party that has come to take care of the welfare of Nigerians. ADC will fly in 2023. I cannot say if I will contest again in 2023. But whatever my party says, I will do.

Let’s talk about the place of women in Nigerian politics. Do you think women are getting the right positions they deserve in government?

With the way thing are going on in Nigeria, women are rarely getting the right positions in government. They are being marginalized because in the last election slots were given to women but they were not carried along by their male counterparts. And they are still not being carried along. Positions are not given to women.

Within political parties, there are positions that women don’t occupy. They say women are not ripe to occupy such positions. With the strength that women are coming out with presently, there is no position you give to a woman that she cannot handle it. If we can manage our families then why can’t we manage the country? If we can do well with our husbands and kids, why can’t we be given the chance to pilot the affairs of this country?

Recently, seasoned broadcaster and actress, Mabel Oboh was appointed as the spokesperson for Ibeju-Lekki chapter of African Democratic Congress, ADC. Why did your party go for her?

She is a wonderful woman, a powerful and hardworking woman. We have been watching her for some time now. But she did not know because the appointment came to her as a surprise. We watched from afar without her knowing it. We are aware of her activities in the entertainment industry and what she is doing with her pet-project, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save our Stars. Her vision is in line with what ADC stands for.

