Home marathons, ‘stranded’ lobsters and other quickies on coronavirus

Faced with the lockdown over the coronavirus epidemic, athletes are training indoors by running “home marathons” and lobsters are “stranded” as distributors cancel orders.

One man in Hangzhou, South-West of Shanghai, spent five hours running 6,450 circles around two beds at home, Xinhua reported. Another runner in Xi’an, in central China, ran 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) in his living room.

An online home-running community has even sprung up, with runners posting their hourly records on social media and sharing training tips.

Death toll

Since its outbreak, coronavirus has killed over 560 people and infected more than 28,000 in China. Close to 60 million people remain under lockdown in China

Outside mainland China, it has spread to over 25 countries and territories, infected more than 250 and killed two people.

Thousands of people are being quarantined on two cruise ships, docked in Japan and Hong Kong.

However, nearly all crew members on the World Dream cruise ship, under quarantine at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with more than 3,600 passengers and crew members, tested negative for the virus.

A total of 32 of 33 crew members, who reported respiratory symptoms, tested negative for the disease, with one set of results pending.

Hong Kong officials say eight travellers from mainland China, who were on the ship on a previous voyage later tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Airlines reschedule

Virgin Australia has announced that it was withdrawing all services between Australia and Hong Kong.

A statement by the airline said the combined effect of the coronavirus outbreak and 2019 anti-government protests have led to declining business and uncertainty.

Others that have reviewed flights to China are:

*American Airlines: Suspended until March 27

*United Airlines: Suspended until March 28

*Delta: Suspended until April 30

*Air Canada: Suspended until February 29

*Air Asia: Some flights suspended until February 29

*All Nippon: Some flights suspended until March 29

*Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon: 90% reduction in flights

*Japan Airlines: Some flights suspended until March 28

*Korean Air: Some flights suspended until the end of March

*Singapore Airlines and SilkAir: Some flights suspended until March 1

*Qantas: Suspended until March 29

*Air New Zealand: Suspended until March 29

*Air France: Suspended until February 9

*British Airways: Suspended until February 29

*Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines: Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes until March 28

*Turkish Airlines: Suspended until the end of February

*Etihad: Suspended from February 5

*Emirates: Suspended from February 5

*Qatar Airways: Suspended until further notice

*Finnair: Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes to March 29

*KLM: Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 9; other routes to February 29

*Iberia: Suspended until February 29

Lobsters “stranded”

As the Chinese government is closing borders and imposing travel restrictions, distributors have cancelled import orders of rock lobster, leaving about 200 tons of live lobsters sitting in pots and tanks, at sea and on land.

Officials will have to find alternative, new markets in which to sell the remaining unreleased live lobsters, with a suggestion that the rock lobsters can be released into the wild. But this raises biosecurity issues for the marine environment.

Vanguard

