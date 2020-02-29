Kindly Share This Story:

The annual Visionary Award organised by Hive Africa, a global non-governmental organisation with its headquarters in San Francisco, USA, would be taking another dimension entirely this year as plans have been concluded to rename the award in honour of Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni.

The initiative, which has for the past six years been referred to as the ‘Hive Africa Visionary Award’, would now be known as the ‘Abayomi Mumuni Hive Africa Visionary Award’.

Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni is an astute Nigerian politician, successful business mogul and an author of international acclaimed books, ‘Global Terrorism and its Effect on Humanity’ and ‘Demand by Terror’.

He was the Lagos state gubernatorial flagbearer of the defunct CPC in 2011, a political party founded by President Muhammadu Buhari, and is now a prominent chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter signed by Ms Grace Osula, Chief Executive Officer of Hive Africa, dated 18th of February 2020, the organisation noted that the decision is in recognition of Mumuni’s unalloyed and unflinching support in entrenching entrepreneurship development in Africa and his continued guidance in aiding the mission and goals of Hive Africa.

According to the letter, “Hive Africa has made giant strides with your wisdom and personal touch; your exemplary life of service to humanity and endearing leadership remains a beacon for all African youth.

“In view of this, the Hive Africa Visionary Award; dedicated to honoring outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship and youth leadership development in Africa, would henceforth be known as the ‘Abayomi Mumuni Hive Africa Visionary Award’.

“It is our vision, that as Hive Africa continues to grow, this award would become the touchstone for entrepreneurship and youth leadership development excellence in Africa”, it read.

The award ceremony which will come up between 13th and 16th of May 2020 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana, will reward outstanding achievers in entrepreneurship and youth leadership development in Africa.

READ ALSO:

In his reaction, Ambassador Mumuni thanked Hive Africa for deeming him worthy of the honour, noting that though he doesn’t fancy award for many reasons, it was difficult for him to reject this given that the organisers are well-intentioned.

“I am very elated that Hive Africa has been observing some of my contributions to the society, especially in the area of entrepreneurship development in Africa, for some time which culminated in this honour of renaming its annual Visionary Award after me. I want to use this avenue to register my sincere appreciation to the organizers.

“I usually turn down the idea of award, specifically in this clime where people are only after the awardee’s money. But I can see the sincerity and genuineness of intention in this. And out of thousands of people in business, politics, careers, academics and other endeavours across the world, they find me worthy of honour. Indeed, I am grateful”, Mumuni said.

Hive Africa is a global community of conscious leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs who are collaborating on creating a better world which is based around authentic community, global inclusion, and meaningful purpose.

Hive Africa provides a transformative Global Leaders Program (GLP) on leadership community, integrating elements of entrepreneurship, purpose, life design, wellness, the arts, authentic relating, personal development, and global systems thinking.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: