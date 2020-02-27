Hisbah arrests 30 almajiri in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Barely 48 hours after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s pronouncement banning Almajiri in the state, the Kano State Hibah corps (Shariah Police) on Thursday says it has arrested about 30 almajiri children in the metropolis of the state.

Recall that Governor Ganduje on Tuesday announced banning of street begging and threatened to arrest any parent or guardian whose child is found begging.

The spokesperson of Hisbah, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge who confirmed the development to Vanguard said the persons were arrested on Thursday while begging for alms.

According to him, “the arrest is coming barely days after Governor Ganduje ban the Almajiri from going on the streets to beg for alms because of the lingering problems linked to it among which is the increase in number of out of school children among others.

“So these children numbering about 30 of them were arrested in the metropolis,” Fagge however said.

Vanguard

