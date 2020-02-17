HHHFAA encourages youths to drive transformation in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

At the 2020 Martin Luther Kings Jr. day lecture held at the Mountain Top University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, by the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association (HHHFAA) in Nigeria, youths were encouraged to drive positive transformation for the good of the country. The event was supported by the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

According to the President of the Association in Nigeria, Mojisola Onifade, HHHFAA recognizes the need to motivate youths to be responsible citizens and active participants in ensuring good governance. “The Association believes also that youths should be actively involved in proffering meaningful solutions to Nigerian problems and has thus been involved in nurturing the strengths, interests and abilities of young people through the Youth Leadership Enhancement programme, a series of interactive events implemented yearly by the Association to add knowledge to youths in the 15 – 35 year age range.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association in Nigeria was established as a platform for alumni of the Humphrey Fellowship programme to share ideas and join efforts to bring social change to Nigerian communities.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi in his welcome address, commended the Association for organizing the event and expressed hope that everyone in attendance would be inspired by the commitment of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to fight for social justice and equality. He further expressed hope that the event would lead to further collaborations with the Association and the US Consulate in Lagos.

In her remarks, Onifade said that Nigeria today needs men and women who will not sit and watch injustice go unchallenged. “We need a generation of youths who are able to believe that change is possible and who strongly believe they have the capacity to make that change happen. I believe Mountain Top University by design is the place where such youths are raised and I hope the management of this great institution remains committed to continue nurturing them”.

Continuing, she said, “on our part, the Association remains committed to motivating a generation of socially conscious and responsible young adults. We do this through our outreaches including the Speaker Programme, which target secondary school students; the MLK Day lecture, which targets University students; and the Humphrey Fellow Presents, our quarterly lecture series designed to nurture the leadership capacity of young working class professionals”.

Onifade expressed gratitude to the United States government in Nigeria for its commitment to developing competencies in Nigerians and empowering youths to dream change and make it happen. She said, “The US Embassy in Nigeria has a number of programmes targeting young people in the 18- 35 year old age bracket, such as the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network and its flagship, the Mandela Washington Fellowship; the Tech Women programme, targeting young women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and many others”. She urged every young person to harness these resources to develop their potential and enhance their capacity to drive Nigerian transformation.

In addition, President/Founder, Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (SIAF), Segun Sega Awosanya who spoke on Non-violent Activism for Change: Transforming Nigeria Block by Block, advised the youths to peacefully advocate change in every aspect of the Nigerian leadership where they feel there should be a change. He spoke on how his organization has been able to leverage technology to drive the development, nurturing and collaborative implementation of transformative ideas.

He further shared on how the foundation utilizes the social media platform, Twitter, to deploy activism coupled with advocacy in a way that innovatively perfects Nigerian democracy, citing the successes of the #EndSARS, #ReformPoliceNg, #Rise and many other social campaigns.

In the same vein, Founder/Executive Director, Children Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF), Abosede Oyeleye, urged participants to speak up against the prevalence of gender violence and the injustice meted out to victims of the attack. In her delivery titled, “Nigeria, the Conspiracy of Silence with Gender Violence in Perspective”, she underscored how endemic gender violence is in Nigerian society and how the conspiracy of silence has helped to encourage its spread. She shared on how her organization uses advocacy to support gender violence victims and she encouraged every one to be an advocate, explaining that everyone is regarded as a Mandatory reporter expected to report cases of gender violence.

