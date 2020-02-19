Herdsmen’s attacks on Delta, Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

It is unfortunate that the continued attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by armed herdsmen all over the country are gradually becoming “norman” items of everyday news in Nigeria. The Federal Government does not seem sufficiently outraged by their murderous exploits.

The Federal Government and the military authorities have studiedly refrained from recognising the reign of herdsmen terror(rated as the fourth most deadly terrorist group in the world in November 2018 behind Boko Haram, the Islamic State and Al Shabbab) as a specific security threat let alone terrorist group. They merely refer to their havoc as “farmers-herders clashes”.

Emboldened by this kid’s glove handling, the armed herdsmen who have cells and camps in forests all over the country continue to kill with impunity and without fear of being brought to book by our law enforcement agencies.

Over the past weekend, they struck again in Delta and Katsina States, claiming over 40 lives. In Delta, they hit some communities in Uwheru, Ughelli LGA killing eight persons. The most worrisome aspect of this attack was that the terrorists were reported to have acted with the help of military personnel, an allegation which Governor Ifeanyi Okowas wants investigated.

And in Katsina State, the alleged killing of two Fulani visitors in Batsari LGA reportedly provoked a reprisal that led to the slaughtering of 33 locals by these terrorists whom the President referred to as “bandits”. Another peculiar element in this sad episode was that President Muhammadu Buhari advised the people not to retaliate against attacks by “bandits” as it would create endless cycles of retaliations. He advised that those captured should be handed over to the law enforcement agencies.

