Herdsmen Attack: UPU frowns at killings of eight-person in Uwheru

Kindly Share This Story:

Urge Buhari to stop genocide killings of their people

Urge military authority to investigate alleged involvement of soldiers

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, on Monday, frowned at the renewed herdsmen attack on Uwheru villages in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, urging President Muhammadu Buhari Muhammadu Buhari to stop the genocidal killings of their people.

Reacting to last week Saturday attack on Uwheru villages by suspected herdsmen, the UPU in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abel Oshevire, said: “Reports of the renewed attacks and killings by herdsmen on Agadama Town and other villages in Uwheru Kingdom of Ughellli North Local Government Area, Delta State, where over eight persons were brutally murdered (two of the victims were burnt alive) and many displaced from their ancestral lands have reached the UPU, Worldwide.

READ ALSO: Two community leaders detained over alleged killing of 3 herdsmen in Anambra

“And we, again, call on the President and Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to stop this genocidal killing of our people in Uwheru Kingdom.

We are particularly worried at the allegations that on Saturday, the 15th of February, 2019, men in Military uniforms, allegedly on the side of the herdsmen, were deeply involved in this recent saga and shot sporadically at harmless citizens of Agadama-Uwheru, leaving some of them dead or gravely injured.

“The UPU urges the Federal and Military Authorities to investigate this allegation, with a view to bringing the security agents and herdsmen involved in this dastardly activity to book.

As we also speak, a whole community in Uwheru, Avwon, has been taken over by these herdsmen, while all indigenes have fled the place for their lives.

“A lot of the people have become refugees in other places, families have been displaced and many who escaped the killings through the bush remain missing and unaccounted for.

Other Uwheru communities like Oreba, Owarovwo, Ophororo, Ohoro, Urede among others that constantly face attacks, or are threatened, by these herdsmen, who openly boast that they will take over these communities unchallenged, have since been witnessing mass exodus of people due to the ferocity and daring at which these vampire herdsmen perpetrate their gruesome activities.

“These herdsmen are known to even demand levies and protection money from our people in Uwheru, who are pursuing their legitimate livelihood of fishing and farming on their ancestral lands. Those who resist these demands have been known to be attacked, raped, maimed or killed by the wicked herdsmen.

“We find it ridiculous, insulting, offensive, unacceptable, unimaginable and disgusting that strangers we took in and accommodated as part of us, and as fellow Nigerians, should turn around to become our tormentors and killers? God forbid. We will no longer condone this.

“For too long, we have chosen the path of peace which, unfortunately, has become our greatest undoing. The enemies we took in as friends, have taken us for cowards.

“Let it be made categorically clear that the Urhobo Nation cannot be conquered. We are a people with a history of independence.

In the prevailing circumstances, we might be forced to defend ourselves and our lands if this unprovoked harassment and killings of our people are not halted forthwith.

“The Urhobo people are peace-loving, whether at home or wherever they dwell. Therefore, we will no longer tolerate the nuisance of any unfriendly and troublesome stranger in our midst.

“We want to plead with those who own or are supporting these rampaging herdsmen to call them to order. We are saying unequivocally that the Urhobo Nation will never, ever surrender or cede an inch of her territory to any stranger, no matter the situation.

“The strangers in our land remain strangers and they must respect and obey the laws of the land. We shall no more condone these acts of unprovoked attacks on our people.

“We want to warn trouble makers in our land to toe the line of peace and be reminded that our people have the capacity to defend themselves against any invaders.

We shall not be cowed or intimidated by any group of strangers in our own land. We have remained patient over the years and our patience is fast running out.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: