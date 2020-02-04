Kindly Share This Story:

Vietnam’s Health Ministry, on Tuesday said a 30-year-old Vietnamese man tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of infected people to nine.

The patient who returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak, is receiving treatment in a Hanoi hospital, while his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, schools in at least 55 of Vietnam’s 64 provinces were closed on Tuesday, following a government directive shutting them for seven days.

This, the government said, was in an attempt to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

However, about 20 million out of the country’s 24 million students did not attend school on Tuesday.

Earlier, Vietnam further quarantined 68 people for 14 days over growing coronavirus fears.

Vanguard

