HAPPENING NOW: Adamawa boils as army, Boko Haram engage in fierce gun battle

Men of the Nigerian Army and members of Boko Haram are currently engaging in a fierce gun battle at Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

An indigene, who spoke with Vanguard confirmed the report, stated that there are casualties as the army engages the terrorists.

Garkida Town is a town in Gombi Local Government of Adamawa State. It is located on the Gombi-Biu -Damaturu Federal Road, which shares proximity with Southern Borno and Sambisa Forest.

