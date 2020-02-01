Haaland stars as Borussia Dortmund rout Union Berlin 5-0

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon, smashing five past their visitors to keep pace with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund got off to the perfect start when Jadon Sancho’s shot was deflected in off of Christopher Trimmel’s leg with just 12 minutes on the clock. The strike made Sancho the first player to hit 25 Bundesliga goals before their 20th birthday.

Six minutes later Erling Haaland continued his remarkable run of form, latching onto the end of Julian Brandt’s dangerous cross to score for the sixth time in just three games.

Union offered very little in the way of a response, failing to register a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes and frequently being forced into errors by the relentless ​BVB press.

It was a similar story after the break and Sancho came close to adding a third goal two minutes into the second half after he capitalised on some lazy defending from the visitors.

The home side did extend their lead just after the hour mark with ​Marco Reus converting a penalty after Haaland was brought down in the box.

A fourth goal came three minutes later, courtesy of Axel Witsel who provided the finish for Sancho’s clever assist. Haaland then scored his second and Dortmund’s fifth, smashing home after Brandt’s cheeky backheel pass. It was a relentless performance from the hosts who showed no mercy to their beleaguered visitors.

The result leaves BVB in third position in the Bundesliga, three points adrift of leaders Bayern and one point behind Leipzig who have a game in hand over Lucien Favre’s side.

Dortmund face Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal in midweek, before heading to Bayer Leverkusen in a crunch Bundesliga tie next Saturday.

