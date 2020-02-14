Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Gunmen killed seven persons and injured five in Southern Kaduna on Wednesday evening. They invaded Maro village near Kajuru in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source said: “The gunmen descended on the area in a commando-style. They were in large numbers, shooting sporadically. Seven persons died, while five sustained injuries.”

Police confirm incident

Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying the attack took place Wednesday evening.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said normalcy had returned to the affected village.

Jalige said the police had evacuated the dead bodies and those injured to the Kachia General Hospital.

The police spokesman added: “The Command has received sad information from DPO Kachia that on Wednesday evening, some unknown gunmen in military uniform invaded Maro Village, a border community between Kajuru and Kachia Local Government, all of Kaduna State.

“The armed men entered the village market in a vehicle and started shooting sporadically and in the process shot some people.

“On receipt of the information, DPO Kajuru and Kachia immediately mobilised patrol teams to the area to restore normalcy, but unfortunately seven persons were found dead and five were injured.

“Both the dead and injured victims were evacuated by the Police to Kachia General Hospital. The dead bodies were deposited in the mortuary, while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

Jalige said the command had launched an investigation and manhunt of the fleeing bandits was ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Vanguard

