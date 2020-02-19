Gunmen kidnap businessman in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…Residents on red alert

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Barely six days after an accounting staff with the Cross River Newspaper Corporation, Mr Maurice Archibong, and an Associate Professor at the University of Calabar, David Ugwu, were kidnapped by gunmen, a businessman based in the city has also been abducted.

A source said the businessman, Desmond Oko, was kidnapped at his business premises around Goldie by gunmen Tuesday night, adding that the kidnappers may have trailed him from State Housing Estate where he had been late evening shortly before he was kidnapped.

As of the time of filing this report, his whereabouts remained unknown as his abductors who went away with his Hyundai Accent car with registration number YAB 982 JL had not established contact with his family.

As a result of his kidnap, the inaugural meeting of Council of Okenwa Ndi Igbo, Calabar scheduled for Wednesday, which he was to host, was postponed indefinitely.

Vanguard gathered that this was the second time 55-year-old Desmond Oko would be kidnapped. The first incident happened sometime in 2018 at his home in Goldie.

Family sources were worried about the fate of Oko as he is said to be hypertensive and diabetic and needed his medication every 6 to eight hours.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the latest incident.

She said, “I am aware that somebody has been kidnapped but I have not been briefed by the anti-kidnapping squad, if at all the matter has been reported to the squad.”

Security sources alleged that there were heightened security challenges in the state because the governor was not funding security agencies as other governors were doing in other states.

Meanwhile, kidnappers of the accounting staff of Chronicle newspaper, Maurice Archibong have reportedly contacted members of his family and demanded N15m as ransom to release him.

No word has been heard about the Associate Professor at Unical, David Ugwu, who was kidnapped last weekend from his home at Atimbo.

