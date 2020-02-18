Gunmen  kidnap 12 persons in Kogi, demands N30M

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Twelve persons have been reported kidnapped along Itobe – Ajegu community in Ofu local government area of Kogi State on Sunday.

The Kidnappers according to source demanded 30 million ransom to free the victims.

Vanguard gathered that the abductees boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo transport service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta state on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina local government area of the state.

The source revealed that four of the passengers alighted at Okene and where left with 12 persons in the car including the driver.

The vehicles were said to have run into the kidnappers in-between Itobe and Ajegu in Ofu local government area of Kogi state along the road.

The driver who was able to escape been kidnapped went to lay an official report with the Police at Itobe Division.

The source also disclosed that the abductors who initially demanded 30 million ransom to free their victims, on Tuesday, reduced the ransom to N1.5 million per victim amounting to N18 million.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ayah said the kidnapping incident occurred at Itobe but the police cannot ascertain the number of people kidnapped.

He, however, disclosed that the anti-robbery squad is already on the trail of TBS kidnappers to rescue the victims.

vanguard

