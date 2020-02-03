Gunmen attack vehicle on Lokoja-Abuja Highway, abduct passengers

Kindly Share This Story:

*Police rescue some passengers, nab 4 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

Daredevil kidnappers, Sunday night, reportedly opened fire on a bus, a Toyota Previa, conveying eight passengers at Kwali, Abuja.

An eyewitness said the kidnappers jumped onto the highway and started shooting, thereby forcing the driver of the Toyota bus to stop, and then they kidnapped passengers.

Luck, however, ran out of the kidnappers when communities along the expressway made distress calls to the FCT Police Command.

Consequently, operatives from FCT Command, comprising anti-kidnapping patrol teams and counter-terror units, were dispatched to the scene and engaged the kidnappers in a shootout. They rescued some of the passengers.

Four members of the kidnap gang were arrested, while others ran into the bush with some of the passengers.

4 suspects arrested, passengers rescued

Confirming the kidnap attack and rescue of some of the passengers, the FCT Police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said: “Operatives of the FCT Police Command, while responding to the distress call on Sunday, in Piri Kwali expressway, arrested four suspected kidnappers.

“While, some of the passengers were rescued by the joint effort of the police and some youths of the nearby community, others are still with the kidnappers.

“The four suspects arrested by the police operatives are Shuaibu Sule aged 27; Mohammadu Usman, 25; Umar Usman, 19, and Usman Ibrahim, 20. All of Kamadi village Kwali.”

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects, who abducted passengers, to include one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron bar and one AK-47 ammunition shell.

